Competition: West Worthing Tennis Club family membership up for grabs

West Worthing Tennis and Squash Club will once again be part of the Great British Tennis Weekend.

The Herald has teamed up with West Worthing to offer one family the chance to win three months of family membership (up to two adults and three children living at the same address.) for free.

Anyone is welcome along to the club on Titnore Way to take part in the taster sessions on offer this Sunday.

Things get underway at 10.30am with a variety of group sessions available for all ages and abilities.

If you don’t fancy coaching, no need to worry, as both mini and full-sized courts can be booked to play with family or friends. Equipment can also be provided.

For those who don’t enjoy tennis, a range of sports will also be on offer.

Squash, petanque, croquet and racetball sessions are also available for what looks set to be a bumper day of action at West Worthing Tennis Club.

A BBQ lunch will be served from 12.30pm, then afternoon tea will be provided at 2.30pm, so all participants can make a day of it.

To book your free taster sessions visit www.wwc.org.uk or visit the club on Sunday for some exclusive offers and discounts on the day.

To be in with a chance of winning the family membership, simply answer this question: Who won this year’s Australian Open title? Email your answer to sport@worthingherald.co.uk by midday tomorrow. Normal competition rules apply.

