Dynamic duo to be a force for Thunder

Worthing Thunder captain Brendan Okoronkwo believes that not being the 'primary ball-handler' will allow him to play in his more suited position.

With the signing of Jorge Ebanks as the team’s point guard, Okoronkwo can now focus more on shooting guard duties, which he feels better suits him.

And Okoronkwo’s new found role led him to 22 points and seven rebounds in Thunder’s 84-77 win over Team Newcastle University on Saturday night.

Speaking after the win, Thunder's skipper Okoronkwo said: “I always like catching the ball in motion or in movement. So it’s good that we have someone bringing the ball up because it means I can move off the ball, come off screens and come off the break, catch it and go and that’s also a good factor of Jorge’s game.

“We’re both aggressive, we both like to attack the hoop so we can mix it up.”

New signing Ebanks has a similar feeling to Okoronkwo, after he added 17 points and three assists on his home debut on Saturday. His aggressive style of play at both ends is unquestionably what Thunder coach Daniel Gayle was looking for and it compliments Okoronkwo’s playing method.

Ebanks added: We are similar players. Me being the ball handler gives Brendan a chance to run as that’s what he is best at.

“But I like to do that too so we can switch it up. Brendan likes to attack in motion and he scored his points tonight on the break. He plays to his strengths and I am looking forward to playing more with him.”