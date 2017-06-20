Former Thunder star completes successful workout with LA Lakers

Former Worthing Thunder junior star Luke Nelson has recently completed a successful pre-NBA Draft workout with the Los Angles Lakers.

Nelson, who hails from Worthing, has just completed four years at NCAA Division 1 school, UC Irvine Anteaters, leading them to The Big West title in his senior year.

The 21-year-old guided the Anteaters to their national title in style by pouring in 29 points, assisted by a career-high seven three pointers in his side’s 79-49 rout of UC Davis.

Nelson’s skillset at both ends of the court has earned him workouts with NBA teams this off-season as the league prepares for its annual NBA Draft in the early hours of Friday morning (BST).

Nelson finished a workout on Monday with the renowned Los Angeles Lakers, whose most famous players from the past include Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal and was happy with the overall experience.

“It was really fun,” Nelson said.

“It was cool to [see] all these Lakers legends that have been here like Magic has been here, Luke Walton too, but the actual workout itself, we were competing but also having fun and that’s the beauty of basketball for me.”

Luke also gave high praise for his father Steve, who himself was a former Worthing Thunder player and still resides in East Worthing. He helped his son growing up.

“My dad has done everything for me,” Nelson commented. “He was my first coach and even until I was 16, I played under my dad, he was my actual coach but after that I moved on to another team in England. But he has been the most supportive person in my life.”

Nelson made a name for himself in 2011 when he helped the Worthing Thunder under-18’s capture the national title in Sheffield and from following on from his junior career, he joined the Reading Rockets where he guided the Berkshire outfit to a Playoff title in the 2012-13 season and scooping the NBL Division 1 season MVP for good measure.