Gayle outlines Thunder plans for first season in charge

Newly-appointed Worthing Thunder head coach Daniel Gayle has outlined his ambitions for the upcoming season.

Gayle, who was unveiled as Daniel Hildreth’s replacement last month, has been adjusting to his new surroundings following his previous role as assistant coach at British Basketball League outfit Surrey Scorchers.

Part of the settling in process has been meeting with volunteers that help run Thunder, along with getting a feel for the court where he was assisted by club captain Brendan Okoronkwo in the junior trials earlier this month.

Gayle also called for a meet-and-greet session with club’s supporters, so he can get a feel of what he is working with.

He said: “I spent the whole of last week watching highlights of full games and getting the feel of the team, plus the home venue.

“During my time in the BBL travelling to different arenas, I can say that Worthing is a BBL-standard gym with incredible fans and I’m looking forward to getting to work.”

Gayle has called for patience ahead of his first season in charge, which starts with a National Trophy clash at Team Solent Kestrels on Saturday, September 16.

Thunder’s head coach admits success won’t come straight away but believes they will be pushing for trophies at some stage in the near future.

He said: “I want to have a competitive year and, in time, put Worthing back where they are supposed to be. This club should be in regular contention for the play-offs, I just want the team to achieve its maximum potential.

“We have the potential to win trophies and reach play-offs on a regular basis. In order for that to happen I want to get the necessary bodies that can do the job. Those are my realistic goals.”

To date, Thunder have announced skipper Okoronkwo, Zaire Taylor and veteran Taner Adu to their roster for the new season.

Despite only having three playing members at his disposal, both Gayle and chairman Frank Gainsbury have assured fans they will have a squad assembled and ready to challenge for their one and only pre-season fixture at home to Thames Valley Cavaliers on Saturday, September 9.

The addition of Taylor and Adu, along with other potential players to follow, has left Gayle excited for the new season.

He added: “With the guys that we have committed, we are going to be a really decent team.

“At the moment we have at least five or six people who are ready to commit, we are just waiting for them to put pen to paper.

“I have every confidence we will be just fine, we will have some exciting players that are either returning or joining the club.

“Having Zaire signed is a major boost for the team and he will provide us with a massive scoring influence as well as a veteran leader on court.

“He just wants to win games, bringing Worthing back to where it should be along the way.”

