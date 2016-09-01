Hills forced to retire in latest race round

Aidan Hills described his latest Swift Rallycross Championship round as one of his most disappointing in racing.

Worthing-based racer Hills’ weekend at Lydden Hill began in style, as a great qualification saw him earn a spot on the front row for the final.

However, after hauling his ailing car all day, the second lap in the final saw his car breakdown, forcing him to pull out.

Hills felt it was one of his toughest results in ten years of racing and said: “I can’t really put it into words, it’s up there with the most disappointing race weekend I’ve had in ten years of the sport.

“We had really high hopes going into the weekend and really thought I had a chance.

“It has now made it really difficult for me to win the championship, I have been working so hard towards for the last two years. I’m so, so disappointed but that’s racing, I can’t thank my supporters enough, Gase Engineering, Arun Signs, DMH Motors, my dad and grandad for all their help, I seriously couldn’t do it without them. I’m just going to go out for the last two rounds make them proud and have a bit of fun.”

The championship returns for a second time to Pembrey, Wales on September 25.

