Home racer Leitch lands Worthing 10k title

Jack Leitch was crowned Worthing 10k champion in his first-ever competitive race over the distance this morning.

The 18-year-old Worthing and District Harriers runner completed the course in 32mins 46secs to take the 2017 title in his home event.

Record numbers descended on Worthing Promenade as 2,275 starters tackled the 10k stretch.

This year's starting number eclipsed the previous record, with the event the biggest attended athletics meet in Worthing's history.

Leitch, from Findon, came home first, while Andrew Mccaskill completed the course 18 seconds later.

Brighton & Hove City Atheltics Club's Kevin Rojas made up the male top-three with his time of 33:12.

Worthing 10k female race winner Emily Proto (left), Worthing Harriers' second-placed female finisher Rachel Gifford (right)

There was another Sussex winner in the female competition. Shoreham's Emily Proto, who competes for Brighton's Arena 80 Athletics Club, was the first lady to break the tape (38:01).

Home club Worthing Harriers had more to cheer as Rachel Gifford crossed the line 21 seconds later, landing her second position in the female race.

Vegan Runners' Ali Guihen then completed the top-three on the women's side with her time of 40:10.

