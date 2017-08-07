IN PICTURES: Glorious Goodwood 2017

Glorious Goodwood is over for another year and each one of the thousands who attended during the week will have their own memories of a great sporting and social event.

Our photographer Malcolm Wells was there for all five days and in the gallery above we bring you his images of the festival – ranging from racing action and great winner’s enclosure scenes to high fashion and glamour.

Final-day action at Glorious Goodwood / Picture by Malcolm Wells

Enjoy reliving the week with the aid of the gallery - and send your Glorious pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

Look out for coverage from the festival in The News on Monday and the Chichester Observer series on Thursday.

