New players welcome at Sussex Bears' women's team

Sussex Bears Basketball Club's women's team are looking for players of all abilities to join their squad.
The club are preparing for their second season in the Sussex Women's Basketball League and welcome anyone interested in trying - or returning to the sport - to get in touch.
They train on Monday evenings from 8pm to 10pm at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing.
For more information, contact the club through their Facebook page here.
