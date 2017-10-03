New Stars hoping to go down a storm at Riptide

Having quickly built up a big following after their tremendous first two shows, Riptide Wrestling comes back to the Brighthelm Centre in Brighton this Friday for another sold-out evening of in-ring entertainment.

Whilst the card for their last show was filled with big names such as Bullet Club’s Marty Scurll, and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, for “The Storm” Riptide are looking to some of the brightest prospects performing in the country right now to steal the show.

The popularity of the UK scene has resulted in numerous wrestlers from Australia and New Zealand emigrating, with the likes of Toni Storm, TK Cooper, Dahlia Black and Travis Banks having already made a name for themselves on these shores.

Following in their footsteps is the duo of Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, aka Aussie Open. They face off with one half of CCK, Chris Brookes, who will be without his injured tag partner Kid Lykos. His teammate for that night will be anyone who turns up wearing a Lykos mask, meaning it will be a mystery until then.

Representing the Kiwi contingent and making her return to Brighton is Bea Priestley, who goes up against Canadian high-flyer EL Phantasmo and Omari, one of the next big stars coming out of Fight Club Pro’s training school.

Closer to home are the South Coast Connection of Kelly Sixx and Ashley Dunn. The duo will be familiar to viewers of What Culture Pro Wrestling, having competed for the company’s tag titles against the aforementioned Banks and Joe Coffey earlier this week. Their opponents are the Swords of Essex, Paul Robinson and Ring of Honor and New Japan star Will Ospreay - making his return after competing in the debut Riptide’s mind-blowing main event against Shane Strickland.

Some familiar names from the first two Riptide shows will also be there, with “The Pansexual Phenomenon” Jack Sexsmith taking on Chris Ridgeway and Cambridge’s “King of Strong and Stable Style” Spike Trivet going up against the man who mentored him at the PROGRESS training school, “Dazzling” Darrell Allen.

The event is rounded off with a five-way contest between Candy Floss, Session Moth Martina, James Castle, Lion Kid and Cara Noir.