Pycroft brothers score success on grass of Devonshire Park

Brothers Charlie and Darcy Pycroft came away with age-group titles in the same south-east regional competition at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne.

Charlie, 14, took the singles under-14 crown, while Darcy, 12, scored both individual and doubles success in the 12-and-under event.

The brothers, who are both members at West Worthing Tennis Club, have enjoyed success at regional level previously but never in the same competition.

Charlie came within one win of making it a memorable quadruple for the talented Pycroft pair. Teaming up with Toby Bloomfield in the under-16 doubles, the duo went down in the final on the famous Centre Court at Devonshire Park.

The oldest of the two tennis star brothers, Charlie, felt it was a memorable event, winning alongside younger sibling, while also having the chance to play a competitive match on Eastbourne’s main court.

He said: “It was great to defend the title that I won at the same event last year. Getting to play on Centre Court in the doubles was also a highlight.

“This is quite a tough competition, so to be able to win the under-14s age category for a second year in succession was really pleasing.

“I’ve done well in regional tournaments before and managed to get some good wins in national competitions.”

Darcy managed to go one better than his brother, winning both the under-12s singles and doubles events.

Flynn Bolton was his partner in the doubles tournament, before Darcy added to a scored a second singles success in the Eastbourne regional event.

Speaking after his double title triumph, Darcy said: “I wasn’t expecting to win the title this year, so to do it was brilliant.

“There were some really good players in the draw this year but I just stuck to my game to win not one but two titles.”

Both brothers are now preparing themselves for a national competition, which takes place in Manchester two months from now.

The next step for 14-year-old Charlie is to win one of those outright.

He said: “I’ve done quite well in national competitions in the past but never won one. It would be great if I could win one outright.

“The level goes up when you play in these but I’ll be ready.”

Darcy, who will also be taking part in the next national tournament in Manchester, has struggled coming up against the best players at his age across the UK.

The target is now to turn things around in a nationwide event, starting in Manchester in October.

He said: “At past national level competitions I’ve really struggled. This time around the target is to remain clam and not overreact in certain situations.

“It’s a lot harder when you come up against the best players across the country.

“All I can do is give it my best in these events, hopefully I’ll be able to do a little better this time when I go to Manchester in a couple of months.”

