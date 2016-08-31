Roaring support for England play offs

The Visually Impaired Bowls England play offs were held at Beach House Park in Worthing last week.

The play offs were in preparation for next year’s World Blind Bowls Championships in Cape Town, South Africa.

Worthing Lions provided support, under the supervision of club secretary Kathy Anderson.

VIBE committee member Clive Robinson said: “The visually-impaired bowlers and directors of Visually Impaired Bowls England would like to say thank you to Worthing Lions.

“Our members need support in a variety of ways, like helping with lunches, drinks and even on the green.

“Following the play offs, Visually Impaired Bowls England then had their national triples, all of which we had the support of Worthing Lions, serving water to the players due to the lovely weather and lunches every day.”

