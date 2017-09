Once again more than 1,000 runners took part in the annual Barns Green Half Marathon on Sunday (September 24).

This was the 34th in the event’s history in what is the largest sports participation event in the area, which attracts runners from across the county.

Barns Green Half Marathon. Photo: Phil Westlake

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin was the guest starter for the race.

All photos: Phil Westlake.