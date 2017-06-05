Snooker and billiards successes celebrated

Worthing and District Snooker and Billiards League has celebrated a successful season at its annual presentation evening.

Goring Conservative Club hosted the annual gathering, which saw trophies handed out to winners of a range of team and individual tournaments.

Speaking at the event, on Thursday, May 25, league committee member Martin Woods said: “We have worked really hard to get the league back on track. We have tried some different things – the handicap system is not for everybody, we understand that. That’s why we encourage people to get along to the AGM or put their suggestions in beforehand.

“The league has been around since the 1930s and some of these trophies go back an awful long time so we want to keep it going.”

Connaught A took the snooker division title, a year after victory in the B division following relegation.

Wth team numbers dwindling, just one league was run this year, with players handicapped instead of all frames being played off scratch.

Points were awarded for each frame win, with Connaught amassing 40 points from their 14 five-man matches. The difference between top and bottom was just nine points.

West Worthing triumphed in the billiards division, 53 points ahead of second-placed Tennis. Both teams registered eight victories out of ten.

Worthing’s best billiards and snooker players beat strong Brighton sides to win the annual inter-league titles.

Tennis’s Richard Miller took the President’s Cup for most snooker league wins and won the Bell Senior Snooker against Connaught’s James Howard with a 3-2 black ball victory.

For more information about the league, visit www.worthingsnooker.org

Full list of winners:

Brackley Snooker: Joe Noon

Simmonds Billiards: Jason Alford

Bell Senior Snooker: Richard Miller

M&M Junior Snooker: Oli Poole

Chiswell Pairs Snooker: Oli Poole and Joe Noon

SCA Pairs Snooker: Andy Cook and Elliott Bradley

Parish Cup Snooker: Tennis A

Bagnall Shield Billiards: West Worthing A

Veterans’ Billiards: Peter Geall

Veterans’ Snooker: Charlie Essery

Snooker Division A: Connaught

Billiards Division A: West Worthing A

Veterans’ Snooker Division A: Durrington Social A

Veterans’ Billiards Division A: Lancing Empire A

Snooker Triples: Durrington Working Men’s A

Brian Lamb Trophy: Jason Goodwin, Joe Noon and Nigel Stilwell

President’s Cup: Richard Miller

Inter-League Billiards: Worthing

Miller Cup: Worthing