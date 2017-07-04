Squashathon success

Three hours of squash were played by two Durrington students to raise money for an orphanage in Uganda.

Elliott Munt and Nahum Banks, year-ten students at Durrington High School, organised the charity squashathon with the support of West Worthing Club and coach Kelly Eastment.

Mum Sam Munt said: “Elliot and Nahum have raised in excess of £550 to go towards the orphanage project for Hope for Lugazi, which they are thrilled with.”

Worthing deputy youth mayor Katie Walters opened the event at the Titnore Way club on Saturday.

There was a fun mini squash session for children aged four to eight for the first hour, followed by two hours of challenge matches in the afternoon and a raffle.

Members of New Life Church in Worthing and trustees from the charity joined club members, friends and family for the challenge matches, with some players coming from as far as Southampton.

Hope for Lugazi, which is based in Rustington, is planning to equip and support an orphanage for younger children in the Ugandan town.

Director John Ray said there were seven children in great need of a secure home life. There is already accommodation available but it needs to be refurbished and made safe for children.

Visit www.hopeforlugazi.org.uk for more information.