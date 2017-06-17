Tennis stars Angelique Kerber and Gael Monfils both set for Eastbourne

World number-one Angelique Kerber and entertaining Frenchman Gael Monfils have both accepted wildcards to Devonshire Park.

Seven of the world’s top 10 female ​players will contest the Aegon International Eastbourne, 23 June-1 July, after Kerber accepted an invitation into the main draw at the WTA Premier event.

A runner-up twice at Devonshire Park (in 2012 and 2014) from four appearances, Kerber’s sterling grass court record includes reaching the final at Wimbledon last year, and claiming the Aegon Classic title in Birmingham in 2015.

“Eastbourne is a tournament I’ve loved playing over the years,” said Kerber. “The courts are world class and the fans are wonderful, so I’m very excited to get back there and get back playing on the grass.”

The Aegon International women’s draw now boasts seven of the world’s top 10 ranked players including No.1 Kerber, No.3 Karolina Pliskova, 2016 champion and world No.6 Dominika Cibulkova, 2009 champion and world No.7 Caroline Wozniacki, and Eastbourne’s own world No.8 Johanna Konta.

“It will be great to welcome Angelique back to Devonshire Park for the Aegon International,” said Tournament Director Gavin Fletcher. “Not only is she the best player in the world right now, but she’s one of the most exciting players to watch on grass and she’s also a real fan favourite. It will be fantastic to see her back in Eastbourne.”

World No.15 Gael Monfils is also a late entry into the Aegon International after accepting a tournament wildcard. It will be the Frenchman’s first visit to Devonshire Park.

“I’m very excited to be playing at Eastbourne,” said Monfils, “I enjoy playing on grass and I’ve heard the fans down there are fantastic so I’m looking forward to playing some great tennis.”

The ATP 250 event runs in parallel with the WTA Premier tournament and has also attracted an exceptionally high draw that also includes two-time Eastbourne champion Feliciano Lopez, 2010 Wimbledon hero John Isner, and a hat-trick of British stars; Kyle Edmund, Aljaz Bedene and Dan Evans.

There are still a limited number of Centre Court tickets available on Monday 26 June and Tuesday 27 June, with Court 1 and ground passes still available throughout the week.

