Thunder suffer semi-final heartbreak

Worthing Thunder Basketball Club crashed out of the National Trophy when they lost 80-65 at home to London Lituanica in the semi-finals this evening.

Thunder beat the same opponents 86-71 in the league last week but London made a strong start and led 14-1 midway through the opening quarter.

The hosts fought back and led 33-30 with just over three minutes left of the second stanza but Lituanica finished strongly to move 39-33 ahead by half-time.

The third period was all London as they cruised into a 63-37 lead with just one quarter to play.

Lituanica started the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run - and increased their overall run to 42-4 - before Worthing finished well but by that stage it was too little, too late.

Lyonell Gaines led Thunder with 16 points and Tom Ward sank 15.

London Lituanica will meet the winners of tomorrow's semi-final between Manchester Magic and Derby Trailblazers in the final on February 19.

