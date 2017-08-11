Vincent bags bronze in European event

Have your say

Angmering judo talent Peter Vincent landed a bronze medal at the recent European University Championships in Coimbra, Portugal.

Competing in the over 100kg category, Vincent won his pool with ippon wins over French fighter Vincent Roudrie, Turkey’s Bedrettin Camlibel to set-up a semi-final showdown with home competitor Diogo Silva.

The Portuguese showed great patience, before scoring an ippon win towards the end to take him into the final.

Despite missing out on a place in the gold medal match, Vincent was glad to have medalled.

He said: “I was pleased t medal but disappointed not to make the final this time.

“This year has been difficult due to a couple of health problems that took a few months to sort but I’m not back on track.”

Training camps in both Slovenia and Spain over the summer will help Vincent prepare for the upcoming British and Belgian ranking competitions on the horizon.

He added: “I will be taking a different approach to competitions next year in order to concentrate on the Senior European Tour.

“This will mean tougher fights but more experienced gained against higher level fighters.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.