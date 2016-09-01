Worthing welcome new members ahead of ‘Club Day’

Worthing Hockey Club are to host a ‘Club Day’ later this month.

New lady and junior girls’ members will be welcome along to Durrington High School on Saturday, September 10.

It all kicks off at 9.45am, before an informal playing session runs between 10am until 11.30am.

New men and junior boys are welcome to attend a similar session which gets underway at 12.45pm on the same day.

On the pitch both Worthing’s men and women first-teams had superb seasons to gain promotion from their respective divisions last year.

The club, who currently run five men teams, three women sides, a boys’ and girls’ team, while also having two senior mixed teams, are looking to build upon this success by attracting both experienced and new players.

To find out more, contact details for Worthing Hockey Club can be found on their website www.worthinghockey.co.uk.

