A day to remember for Worthing young guns

Young rugby fans from Worthing Rugby Club’s under-11 team had a day to remember as they not only rubbed shoulders with World Cup winner Jason Robinson but played a starring role in Saturday’s Aviva Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham.

Exeter Chiefs were crowned English champions after beating Wasps in a thrilling game which went all the way to extra-time and Worthing players had a front row seat thanks to their involvement with the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup – a nationwide series for under-11 and under-12 teams.

Following their efforts at the Bath Rugby-hosted event earlier this season, they were invited to take place in the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup parade at half-time, as well as getting the chance to meet 2003 World Cup winner Robinson, who conducted a Q&A session with all 25 junior teams in attendance.

The Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup has seen nearly 68,000 children take part to date nationwide and continues to provide opportunities for under-11 and under-12 players to play, develop and excel in the game.

There was also an extra special moment for Worthing player Ruben Bennett after he was also chosen to receive the club MVP (most valuable player) Award which was handed out to an individual from each team.

He said: “It was awesome to come to Twickenham, to see the players play in the Premiership Final and to go out and be pitch side was really exciting.

“To be standing in the middle of Twickenham was great, I dream of playing on the field one day in the future.

“It was really exciting to see Jason Robinson, which was a real surprise. I’ve been with this team for a long time now and it’s great to share the experience with them.”

Land Rover ambassador Robinson was at this season’s Premiership Rugby Final to meet hundreds of youngsters from the national grassroots rugby initiative, the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup.

He said: “The kids had a fantastic day; they were all really excited to get out on the pitch and have some photos.

“You see the young English guys coming through now who are extremely talented; we’ve got to keep that pathway going and support these kids to achieve their ambitions – that’s what the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup does.

“When you’re a kid you want to look up and see your heroes shining on the big stage, and have that desire to go on to do that yourself.

“All these kids have hopes and dreams of doing it themselves, and the Aviva Premiership this year has been fantastic and produced thrilling rugby.”

Land Rover is a proud supporter of grassroots rugby and has been a partner of the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup for nearly a decade.

Land Rover’s ‘We Deal In Real’ campaign continues to champion grassroots rugby through Premiership Rugby and the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup. @LandRoverRugby #WeDealInReal

