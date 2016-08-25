Coulson pleased with Raiders’ progress

Worthing Raiders assistant coach Ben Coulson says he is pleased with the way things are progressing for the team in pre-season.

Raiders overcame Guildford 57-10 in a friendly on Saturday and are now just over a week away from playing their first National 2 South game of the season at Exmouth.

Coulson said: “The pleasing aspect from Saturday was we were trying to put into practice some things we had been working on in training.

“The game wasn’t as one-sided as the scoreline may suggest as we were put under quite a lot of pressure at times.

“We’ve got four more training sessions between now and Exmouth, so we’ll look to go there and hit the ground running.

“Ian (Davies), Jody (Levett) and I are very happy with how things have gone in pre-season so far. We’ve changed a number of things but the squad is much the same as last year.”

A couple of new players have joined Raiders’ squads and the club will also welcome loan players from Harlequins again this season.

Charlie McGowan, after a year out, and Jamie Redmayne, after missing much of last season through a knee injury, are back involved with the team.

Coulson said: “They’re like two new signings and it’s great to have both of them around.

“We expect Charlie to be back involved around October time as he’s still getting back up to full fitness after his year out.

“Jamie had a good run out on Saturday and looked very good. We missed him a lot last year when he was out injured as he’s a very good player and very experienced.

“We’ll also have a couple of guys coming down from Quins again, which is a nice stepping stone for their careers and we’ll look forward to welcoming them here.”

