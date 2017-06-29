Former Raider named in England World Cup squad

Worthing's Amy Wilson-Hardy has been named in the England Women's squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Wilson-Hardy, 25, who began her career with Worthing Raiders, has been selected in the 28-strong squad as the Red Roses' look to defend their title in Ireland later this year.

Sarah Hunter will skipper England in the tournament, which starts on August, 9.

The 25-year-old currently plays for Bristol Ladies and is one of six players selected in the squad that were part of the Team GB Sevens team that finished fourth at the Rio Olympic Games last year.

England have been drawn to play in Pool B along with Italy, Spain and the USA. The Red Roses begin their World Cup defence against Spain on August, 9.

