Levett counts cost of 'silly' errors in wake of first Raiders defeat

Worthing Raiders head coach Jody Levett wants to see ‘silly’ errors erased after his side suffered a first National 2 South defeat of the season on Saturday.

Redingensians Rams ran in six tries on their way to a convincing 40-30 success at Roundstone Lane.

Raiders skipper Liam Perkins stands tall in the meeting with Redingensians Rams. Picture by Stephen Goodger

For Raiders, who had beaten London Irish Wild Geese and newly-promoted Wimbledon in their opening two league matches, it was the first time they have been on the losing side this campaign.

With the match wel poised heading in to the final 20 minutes, Rams pulled away to record victory.

Raiders went from trailing 19-16 with just over 20 minutes to go to being 40-16 down 16 minutes later.

The home side did claw some points back in the closing stages but it was too little, too late.

Matt McLean's 18 points proved in vain as Raiders suffered a first league defeat on Saturday. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Raiders head coach Levett felt there were positives to take but believes ‘silly’ errors must be eradicated.

He said: “You’ve got to be ambitious and I think we realise how close we are to some of the top teams in this division. It’s just the little bits that we need to work on. We weren’t quite as clinical as we needed to be, the line-out didn’t function as well as it has done this season.

“We missed opportunities, created loads and just couldn’t quite make the most of some good openings.

“I think what we’ve come up against in Redingensians is a team pushing for the top five this season. It was frustrating not to be able to take the opportunities we had, make the mistakes that we did and two yellow cards.

“Both of those yellow resulted in two tries, which probably did cost us a little.”

After wins over London Irish Wild Geese and Wimbledon in their opening two matches, Levett admitted Redingensians offered a different challenge.

He said: “Of course it is frustrating, we want to win every game we go in to. We knew Redingensians would provide us with a different test to what we’d come up against this season so far.

“With respect to both London Irish Wild Geese and Wimbledon, teams we’ve faced so far, you’d imagine they are going to be at the lower end of the table this season. Speaking to their (Redingensians’) coach after they want to be in that top five and that is a gauge of what we were coming up against.”

Raiders go to Redruth on Saturday, which starts a difficult run of fixtures.

After the long trip to face Redruth, they face Chinnor and Cinderford both at home, as well as making the journey to Taunton Titans in what looks a tricky run of four fixtures.

Levett said: “Redruth away is tough, as a player I never won there and I don’t thing Worthing have either. We’ve got no fear of going to them, the guys are looking forward to it, it’s just a difficult place to play. This run will determine where we are.”

