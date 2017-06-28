Raiders swoop to sign Championship scrum-half Walsh

Worthing Raiders completed their first signing of the summer yesterday with talented scrum-half Matt Walsh agreeing to join the club.

The 24-year-old, who spent the whole of last season with Championship outfit Rotherham Titans, decided on a move back to Sussex after starting his career with Haywards Heath.

Having studied at Cardiff Metropolitan University six years ago, Walsh went from strength-to-strength in the game playing for Darlington Mowden Park, then moving onto Rotherham Titans in the Championship.

Walsh has secured a teaching role at Angmering High School, so a move back to Sussex has resulted in him joining Raiders.

Worthing Raiders assistant coach Ben Coulson was pleased to land someone of Walsh's calibre and said: "We are really excited to have Matt on board. He's played Championship rugby for a reason and we're sure everyone will get to see his talent in a Worthing shirt."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.