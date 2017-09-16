Rampant Rams hand Raiders first defeat

Worthing Raiders were sent crashing to a first National 2 South defeat of the season this afternoon.

Redingensians Rams ran in six tries on their way to a comfortable 40-30 success at Roundstone Lane.

Raiders, who'd seen off London Irish Wild Geese and newly-promoted Wimbledon in their opening two matches, failed to make it a hat-trick of victories to start the campaign.

Things were tight heading in to the final 20 minutes - with Rams leading 16-13 - before Redingensians pulled away in the closing stages.

Raiders registered the first points' inside two minutes courtesy of Matt McLean's penalty.

Redingensians responded superbly, getting their opening try through Tom Vooght eight minutes later. Thomas Humberstone made no mistake with the extras to hand his side a 7-3 advantage.

Kemp Price saw a high-tackle on Rams' James Foxley penalised on 16 minutes, resulting in him being shown a yellow card.

Raiders coped well despite being a man down but Redingensians managed to score a second try in Price's absence.

Rams gained great ground following a scrum and Robbie Stapley forced his way over for an unconverted try.

The home side offered up a perfect response, getting their first try less than a minute later. A fine swooping move was rounded off by McLean, who converted aswell, but Raiders still trailed 12-10 ten minutes before the break.

William Morrison raced clear four minutes later, which Humberstone converted, as Rams raced further ahead. McLean's penalty three minutes prior to the interval ensured the home side went in six points behind.

Raiders reduced the deficit to just three points 12 minutes in to the second period thanks to another successful McLean penalty.

The match was in the balance, with Rams leading 19-16 as the clock ran down, before Rams took control.

Replacements Craig Nightingale and Gavin O'Meara went over for the travelling side in the space of five minutes to hand their side a 33-16 lead with just over 15 minutes to play.

Rams were then awarded a penalty try ten minutes from time, then debutant Rhys Litterick was shown a yellow in the aftermath to leave Raiders 40-16 down.

Replacement Sam Hampson and a penalty try with virtually the last play, reduced the deficit but Raiders were well beaten in the end.

Raiders make the long trip to Redruth as they look to bounce back next Saturday.

RAIDERS: Gatford, Grief, Adams, Spurgeon, Lake, Price, Dawe, Perkins; Walsh, McLean, Boyland, Forrest, Maslen, Leeming. Replacements: Harris, Litterick, Redmayne, Miller, Hampson.

