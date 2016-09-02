We need to hit the ground running – Perkins

New Worthing Raiders captain Liam Perkins is eyeing a strong start to the season.

Raiders have been slow to get going in the last couple of campaigns and Perkins is looking to make a winning start at Exmouth on Saturday.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to trying to right a few wrongs from last season. Everyone is really keen to hit the ground running which is what we haven’t done in the last couple of years, so we’re looking for a strong start.

“It’s going to be a tough game away to Exmouth, who are a newly promoted side but we need to show them what this level is all about and hit them hard earlydoors and I’m sure we’ll come away with the win.

“The last couple of years we’ve been caught napping and we’ve never recovered from that, so we need to get a couple of wins on the board early and I’m sure we’ll be fine.”

On the strength of National 2 South, Perkins said: “This is the toughest I’ve ever seen the league. There’s a couple of good teams coming up, very strong teams coming down and lots of long away trips to the West Country but there’s no reason why we can’t mix it with the best of them and have a better year than we did last year.

“Last year there were two leagues within the league, so we’re looking to mix it around the top of that second league.

“We want to finish as high as possible but I’m not going to say we’re going to finish top four or anything like that, we just want a better year.”

