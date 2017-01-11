11th Worthing Brownies to celebrate diamond jubilee

Brownies past and present are invited to celebrate the 11th Worthing pack’s diamond jubilee.

A tea party celebration will be held at Broadwater Baptist Church hall, in Dominion Road, Worthing, on Saturday, January 21, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, with an anniversary cake served at 3pm.

There will be activities for Brownies and a display put together by the county archivist about the pack’s history, including the original certificate from 1957.

Brown Owl Hazel Ollive, who has run the unit since 2008, said: “Even if they cannot come and join us on the day, it would be nice for people to send their memories to share on this special day.

“It would be nice for the current girls to hear that people like their grandmothers liked the things that they do today.”

Photos and memories should be sent to Hazel Ollive at hrollive@ntlworld.com or call her on 01903 262693.

