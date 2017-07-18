Afternoon tea supporting work in Uganda

A family group is preparing for a trip to Uganda to work with disabled children.

Susi Leggatt and her son Sam, 19, are making a return trip to the remote village of Rukungiri – and this time they are taking Sam’s girlfriend Jess, 19, and sister Paige, 15.

The adventurous quartet will team up with other volunteers from the charity Mission Direct for the trip on August 5.

To raise money, they are holding an afternoon tea at Maybridge Church, in The Strand, Worthing, on Saturday from 2pm to 5pm.

Tickets are £5 from Susi, email sukilegg@hotmail.com or telephone 07771801415 to book.

Two years ago, Susi and Sam helped construct water towers and worked on other community and health projects in Rukungiri.

Helping the community in the remote village of Rukungiri

This time, the aim is to help with the construction of a physiotherapy centre for disabled children, working alongside Chilli Children.

Susi said: “Disabled children often find themselves deprived of educational and social facilities in this culture, so helping to build this centre will give these vulnerable children a safe environment to feel loved and valued as well as receive the help to make their lives better.”

The team will spend most of their time at the project site, helping with a range of physical tasks, such as water carrying, bricklaying, rendering and painting, or working alongside the children and healthcare teams.

They will also be spending time with children who are orphaned by HIV and helping young mothers in their community.

To support their efforts, pop into the church building on Saturday and take part in a great raffle running alongside the tea. Prizes include a family day out to The Bluebell Railway, entry for two to Brighton Pavilion, a Raire hairdressing voucher, beautician voucher and lots of fizz and wine.