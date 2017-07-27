This Saturday (29 July) Antony Edmonds – a regular contributor to the Herald’s Nostalgia pages, and the author of ‘Oscar Wilde’s Scandalous Summer: The 1894 Worthing Holiday and the Aftermath’ – will (in conversation with Melody Bridges) be one of the speakers at an Oscar Wilde tea at the Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens, Worthing.

The other speaker will be the director, performer and writer Neil Bartlett, author of ‘Who Was That Man?’.

The event starts at 2.30pm, with tea served at 3.15pm, and will end at 4.30pm.

The items on the tea menu will be those that feature in Wilde’s play ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’, written while Wilde was staying in Worthing in August and September 1894.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from the Ardington Hotel. Call 01903 230451.

The event is a fund-raiser for Worthing WOW (World of Words), which is a registered charity.