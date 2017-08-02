Arts and crafts festival is always popular

An annual highlight of August, Shoreham Methodist Church’s Arts and Crafts Festival will launch on Saturday.

The 48th festival will be officially opened at 10.30am by Linda Rockall, trustee of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects.

The dedication service takes place on Sunday at 10.30am and the festival continues until Sunday, August 13. Profits will benefit local and national charities, including Worthing Churches Homeless Projects.

The wide variety of original art and craftwork will include old favourites like jewellery, knitted goods, textiles, glass mosaic and cards, as well as new exhibitors such as artistic blacksmiths.

Jackie Gillespie, chairman of the organising committee, said: “It is good to see new people wanting to exhibit, making every year different.

“We also love to welcome back old friends and look forward to seeing their exhibits. You are sure to find a unique gift for that loved one who has everything.”

For Jackie, who creates handmade cards and boxes, the event is a family affair. Her husband, Malcolm, who is studying for a BA at the Open College for the Arts, will be showing his striking artwork and daughter-in-law Cara will have a stall featuring jewellery, hand screenprinted bags, mugs and other accessories.

There are free concerts at 1pm on each Saturday, with a retiring collection. On August 5, popular bass baritone Franz Hepburn will be singing a range of songs and arias to suit all tastes. A week later, the talented Lynda Lyne will perform classical and jazz music on piano, clarinet and recorder.

The exhibition will be open 10am to 5.30pm on the two Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm on the Sundays, 10am to 1.30pm Monday to Friday.