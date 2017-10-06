Art fundraiser will help support struggling families

An art exhibition on October 13 and 14 from 10am–5pm in the Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester will raise vital funds for Home Start Chichester and District (admission free).

Jane Drummond, volunteer visitor and trustee, said: “Home Start Chichester and District is a small, but highly-effective charity providing a unique service within our community, offering support and friendship to families with young children who, for whatever reason, may find themselves in difficulty.

“Trained, skilled volunteers, supported by co-ordinating and administrative staff together with a dedicated board of trustees, liaise as a cohesive team to give thousands of hours each year to such families within their own homes.

“Last year the scheme supported 108 families which included 249 children. The focus of the non-judgemental help and guidance offered is to increase independence and confidence in parenting skills with special attention being given to the emotional development and well-being of both parent and child.

“Our continued existence depends upon the support of the community we serve. Do come along and visit the exhibition. There will be a wide range of paintings, drawings, photography etc with contributions from both internationally-renowned artists and local societies and schools.”

Jane said a key point of interest in the art exhibition will be the fact that William Mitchell has donated the maquettes to the doors of Liverpool Cathedral.

“William Mitchell has worked with famous architects such as Sir Basil Spence and Sir Freddie Gibberd who designed the Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King where Bill created the bronze-faced GRP sculpted doors and designed the Portland Stone frontispiece. He also produced the Stations of the Cross at Clifton Cathedral, Bristol and the Grade 11 listed Corn King and Spring Queen figures at Wexham Springs. “Bill now has eleven works listed by English Heritage, more than any other artist. He was 75 years old when he produced the design and carved 300 panels for the Egyptian Hall and Staircase at Harrods, Knightsbridge, which is also listed. Bill‘s book about his career Self Portrait was published in 2013. He now spends his time entertaining groups of people with stories about his work and he paints, usually northern landscapes, which he loves.”

Bill has also donated a picture for a raffle prize, Dunes at Hummersea.