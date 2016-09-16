Search

DVD review: The Almodovar Collection (5 out of 5)

Women On the Verge Of A Nervous breakdown

Women On the Verge Of A Nervous breakdown

Asked to name our favourite film directors, many of us would plump for the likes of Spielberg, JJ Abrams, Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan.

Component:1.7582136.1474020565, , ,$mergedBody