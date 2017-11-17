Exhibition from Linda Foskett

Through the Seasons offers an exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery running from Monday, November 20 until Sunday, December 3 by Linda Foskett.

Linda said: “The exhibition is intended to showcase a variety of my work with a theme that shows through many of my pieces. Large open vistas are wonderful but they can be even more appealing glimpsed through branches, over bridges and down pathways. I like to develop my images through different media so I will be producing work with oils, acrylics and printmaking.

“Most of what I will be exhibiting will be new work especially for this exhibition which will be mainly landscapes locally or further afield. The changing of the seasons will flow through the exhibition.

“I also enjoy working with metal so will be displaying a selection of my silver and enamel jewellery together with enamelled copper bowls and other small items. These are very colourful and appeal as they look fragile although are quite robust. Using the theme of nature, I have made copper leaves to complement the seasons. My jewellery will also mainly be based on nature, flowers and leaves.

“I hope I am developing an exhibition that will have something of interest for all who visit. There may be even something to take away as a gift or a momento of a visit to Chichester and our lovely Oxmarket Gallery. A very special space which unfortunately many people have yet to discover. I often call it Chichester’s hidden gem. I am delighted to be able to take this opportunity of using this space to display some of my own work.”

Linda aadded: “I trained as a cartographer which is very restrictive so I now enjoy the freedom of producing images however I wish to view them “I can put a path or road wherever I wish!!”

“I am basically a self-taught artist although I have attended many instructive courses by local tutors particularly at West Dean College and further afield.

“I have been exhibiting for about 20 years and have enjoyed being part of larger groups exhibiting at the Oxmarket. I am now looking forward to having my own solo exhibition in the Oxmarket, seeing a display of all my own, mainly new, work all in one place filling the Wilson Studio. I do know I can be over enthusiastic so I hope there will be plenty to see but not a cluttered room!

“I am proud to say my work is now in collections as far away as Australia, America, Canada, France, Belgium, Holland and Thailand.

“I have joined the Chichester and the Arundel Art trails where it has been interesting to meet the public and see visitors reactions to my work. I have also been included in exhibitions in London and the south-east. For the past ten years a group of fellow artists have joined me at the West Wittering Village hall for our Affordable Art Weekend which has started to develop a following as a higher-quality exhibition for a village hall. I have recently been lucky enough to have the opportunity to open a contemporary art gallery in West Wittering village which we hope will be an addition to the Chichester and West Wittering area bringing more people to visit who are interested in all the art that is available locally.”