Film review: Sausage Party (2 out of 5)

If ever there was a movie that will split an audience then this is certainly it.

At the screening I attended there were people rolling about laughing while others barely managed a giggle.

I’m not a fan of the modern gross-out comedies but there are some very funny moments in this film.

However, there’s also a lot of jokes that miss the target.

Surprisingly, animation hasn’t been used that much for ‘adult’ comedies, but Sausage Party certainly grabs the format and runs with it to the nth degree.

We have a barrage of four-letter words, drug use and vegetables, fruit and other consumables doing things that put me off my dinner.

It’s a great idea, a store full of food that lives in another dimension so humans just see them as inanimate objects.

They all live for the day when humans (or gods as they call them) take them away to some sort of promised land.

However, they come to realise that the truth is very different and their future is actually to be ‘murdered’ in a variety of horrible ways.

Seth Rogen voices the character of Frank the sausage who can’t wait until he and his girlfriend, Brenda the bun (voiced by Kristen Wiig), are brought together in the outside world.

The cast is impressive, including Paul Rudd, Jonah Hill, Salma Heyek, Bill Hader, James Franco and Edward Norton as a bagel, sounding remarkably like Woody Allen.

It’s 89 minutes of weirdness and the unsubtle comic element is rather like being clubbed over the head with a baguette.

But there’s definitely an audience out there who will enjoy it.

For me, I’ll never eat another hotdog again!

Film details: Sausage Party (15) 89mins

Director: Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon

Starring: Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol