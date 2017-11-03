Former Chatsmore student in new Sky comedy

Former Worthing student Brenock O’Connor is living the dream in a new Sky One comedy drama.

Starring alongside Philip Glenister and Lesley Sharp, Brenock plays Freddie, one of two children in a British family who decide it is time to leave rainy England and move to the sunshine state of Florida.

The six part series Living the Dream launched on television screens last night.

Stephanie Leigh, business manager at Chatsmore Catholic High School, said: “We are very proud of ex-student Brenock O’Connor, who’s one of the stars of Sky One’s new comedy Living The Dream.”

Talented Brenock has an impressive CV, having recording an advert with former footballer Vinnie Jones in 2012 and being cast in a UK tour of Oliver!. He had previously made a host of television and stage appearances.