Free screening of Wonder Woman movie

This Sunday (September 3) the Connaught Cinema in Worthing will be celebrating girl power, as they host a free screening of DC’s 2017 blockbuster movie Wonder Woman at 12.15pm.

Wonder Woman was a huge step forward for women in the film industry, not only was it the biggest box office hit by a female director (Patty Jenkins), it was also the biggest blockbuster film with a female lead (Gal Gadot).

Advance tickets are sold-out but there will be more released that will be available on the day of the screening on a first come, first served basis.

The plot is centered around Diana, princess of the Amazons, before she became Wonder Woman, where she was trained to be an unconquerable warrior.

Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot who tells her about the massive conflict that’s raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

James Tully, Film Officer for Connaught Cinema, says: “With various notable box office shortcomings this year, the success of Wonder Woman is proof that cinema audiences are craving diversity. I can’t think of a better reason to celebrate and it is lovely to be able to give the people of Worthing a free screening to mark this milestone. I only hope it inspires more female film-makers to keep making great movies.”

For booking enquiries call the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 or visit worthingtheatres.co.uk.