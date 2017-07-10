How to promote your book at the Festival of Chichester

Following her appearance at Chichester Library in 2016, Diane Hinds returns to the Festival of Chichester 2017, with Independent Writer? Be Your Own PR Department, an extension of her How To Promote Your Book talk aimed at empowering the independent writer.

Tickets are £5 and are available at Chichester Library on 01243 777351 or through the Chichester Box Office on 01243 816525 or 01243 775888. Tickets can also be bought through the website: www.thenovium.org/boxoffice. The event is on Thursday, July 13 at 7.30pm.

Diane guides writers through the process of devising their personalised campaigns with comprehensive information regarding research, target audience, creating the key message and press release composition and its distribution. She promises writers will learn how to achieve these elements in an affordable way, delivering to the public sound public relations through a well-thought-out campaign.

