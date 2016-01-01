Search
Calm in a busy world

The Bosham home of the man dubbed the “saint of Sussex” builds on its reputation as a spiritual centre of excellence with the addition of three brand-new retreat lodges – all part of its mission to offer sanctuary in today’s troubled world.

Marilyn and her son Freddie. a key part of the team

Chichester speakers series proves a big success

The list of speakers stretches months into the future for a new and increasingly-popular series launched in Chichester earlier this year by Marilyn Humphrey.

Peter

Newspaper office memories inspire crime novel

A journalist who began his career on the Worthing Herald has drawn on his experiences on the paper in his latest crime mystery.

Rosemary Moon

Parham Harvest Fair celebrates country life

Celebrating food, foraging and estate life, Parham Harvest Fair is on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 from 10.30am-5pm.

Sausage Party

Film review: Sausage Party (2 out of 5)

If ever there was a movie that will split an audience then this is certainly it.

Every Brilliant Thing

Every Brilliant Thing

Every Brilliant Thing in Worthing

Following an international tour, Every Brilliant Thing, a play by award-winning playwright Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, comes to Worthing Theatres on Friday, September 9 with a performance in the intimate space of The Denton as part of its third nationwide tour.

Anthropoid

Director of wartime thriller to visit Worthing

The director of the new wartime thriller Anthropoid gives a Q&A at the Connaught Cinema in Worthing on its UK release date.

Sue Clark (left) and Carol Thomas

Chichester writers fund-raising for cancer

CHINDI, the group of independent authors living in and around Chichester, have raised £308.63 during the Arundel Festival, after they smashed their target to sell more than 100 books from their temporary stall outside the Cancer Research shop in Arundel High Street.

Golden Years

DVD review: Golden years (3 out of 5)

There’s nothing quite like a gentle British comedy.

All That Malarkey

Bognor date for All That Malarkey

All That Malarkey (ATM) are back in West Sussex this September to wrap up what musical director David Harrington says has been a “fun-filled, florid and always-exuberant summer tour.”

Obama among iconic figures in city art show

21 contemporary British figurative artists, established and emerging, cast their gaze over our social, cultural, religious and political icons through their 21st-century looking glasses for the latest exhibition at Chichester’s Candida Stevens Fine Art.

Glen's painting

National success for Chichester artist

Chichester Art Society member Glen Smith has had a painting selected for the Royal Society of Marine Artists’ annual exhibition at the Mall Galleries in central London from September 28-October 8.

Much Ado

Branagh screening in Worthing

Worthing WOW (World of Words) Festival announces Kenneth Branagh’s Much Ado About Nothing as part of BFI Presents: Shakespeare on Film.

David

Entries sought for Chichester-based art competition and exhibition

Entries are being sought for the Stride Open Art 2016 which will run at Chichester’s Oxmarket Centre of Arts from October 11-23.

Clare

Clare Balding in Guildford

Join Clare Balding for an afternoon of family entertainment to mark the publication of her first children's book, The Racehorse Who Wouldn't Gallop at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on Saturday, October 1 at 3pm.

Cleo

Cleo's big opportunity

A young Arundel dancer is relishing the chance to work with the prestigious National Youth Ballet.

Trevor Payne as Mick Jagger in That'll Be The Day ANL-160817-092111001

Watching the greats at close quarters

Trevor Payne has enjoyed more than three decades of success with his touring rock ‘n’ roll variety show That’ll Be The Day, a recreation of popular music from the 50s to the 70s with plenty of added humour.

Roger

Countdown to 2106 folk festival

A pair of tickets is up for grabs for this year’s Southdowns Folk Festival which is billing itself as “bigger and even better” as it prepares to hit Bognor Regis from September 23-25.

Joe

New album for Chichester graduate

University of Chichester graduate Joe Perkins tries to capture a little bit of chaotic Quo in his new album.

