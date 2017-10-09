PICTURES: Le Serve dance school prize winners

Dancers who achieved 100 per cent success in their exams have been presented with prizes.

With a wide age range from very young to adult, and with most pupils gaining distinction, it was congratulations all round at the ceremony at Lancing Parish Hall last Saturday.

Award winners at Le Serve School of Dance, Tarring. Photo by Derek Martin DM17100735a

Performances were given by some of the students before the presentation of the awards.

The yearly examinations had been taken over two days in July by students of the Le Serve School of Ballet and Theatre Dance, in Tarring Road, Worthing.

These were completed under the auspices of the National Association of Teachers of Dancing, for which principal Valerie Le Serve is an examiner and head of ballet.

This year’s major award winners were Felicity Barnes, Tanya Courtnadge, Annie Kingshott, Elliott Kingshott, Maaya Kumorek, Daisy Martin-Cross, Keira McEwan, Josie Pilcher, Abigail Smith, Phoebe Tyler and Rosie Tyler.

The proceeds of the raffle were donated to the Rainbow Trust.

Valerie said: “Students achieved 100 per cent success in examinations taken in ballet, modern stage and jazz, tap, contemporary and street dance at the studio.

“It has been an eventful year, as the school was featured in the BBC 2 documentary on Christmas Day about the Royal Ballet School, and past pupil Francesca Hayward, who commenced her training at Le Serve at the age of three and who is now a principal of the Royal Ballet company at the Opera House Covent Garden, received great accolades for her performances as the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker.”

The production company spent two days with the dance school, both at the Worthing studio and at last year’s annual prize-giving ceremony at Lancing Parish Hall.