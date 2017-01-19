Steve Murison show in Brighton

Jazz Up Your Lizard, a new exhibition opening at Brighton’s Gallery Lock In on February 1, will showcase the vibrant work of Scottish artist Steve Murison and mark the five-year anniversary of online outsider art resource kdoutsiderart.com.

Spokeswoman Kate Davey said: “Predominantly uninfluenced by the work of other artists, Murison’s paintings are vibrant, somewhat naive in form, but deep in content. His characters most commonly take the form of animals – real and fantastical, and his pieces are tagged with comical but relatable titles: We Found Your Idiot Skull in a Volcano, A Petrified Heart in a Splintered Box.

“The exhibition space will include an interactive element in the form of a Werewolf Swap Shop where visitors can take away a unique cat painting by Murison in exchange for a drawing of a werewolf. This is a great opportunity for visitors to unleash their imagination and take away their own little piece of Murison’s inspiring creativity.

“In the lead-up to the exhibition, Brighton residents and visitors can keep an eye out for Murison’s free-to-finder cat paintings dotted around the city. The free paintings reflect Murison’s belief that art should be available to everyone, regardless of how much money you have.”

The exhibition continues until February 5, 1-7pm daily.

This is the seventh exhibition hosted by Gallery Lock In, a new space in Brighton dedicated to supporting artists by providing affordable space and support.

Currently based in Aberdeen, Murison has had work exhibited in Creative Future’s Impact Art Fair in London 2013, Outside In: Scotland, also 2013, and as part of a previous kdoutsiderart.com exhibition at Now and Again Gallery, Brighton in 2015.

As for his titles, Steve said: “I think about skulls all the time, inverted crosses, mouldering decay. I picture burning beasts howling with intricate jewelled crowns. Have you ever witnessed something go horribly wrong?

“I haven’t looked at much of other people’s art for a few years. My simple line is unfurling and my ceru lean blue-stained hands give a hearty wave your way. Rum and coke. Violent science-fiction. The folk I love. Endless coffee on Sunday mornings. Bukowski. McCarthy. Tool. All my days smeared across ragged boards.”

Gallery Lock In is in Little Western Street, Brighton, BN1 2PU. Entry: Free Website: www.kdoutsiderart.com/opportunities-and-events.

Founded and edited by Brighton resident Kate Davey, kdoutsiderart.com is an online resource on outsider art and artists creating outside of the mainstream.

