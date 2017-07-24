Transience is summer exhibition inspiration

Viennese-born photographer Maria-Aurelia Riese is among the artists taking part in Transience, the Artel summer exhibition 2017, running from August 1-13 at the Oxmarket Centre of Arts, Chichester.

Maria-Aurelia received a degree in fine-art photography from the Vienna Higher Institute of Graphic Arts and moved to the UK in 1993. She now specialises in traditional photographic techniques.

“When I think of transience the first thing that comes to mind is my own impermanence and the realisation that we are passengers of time.

“The roll of film in my camera became one long narrow canvas. I recorded cloud formations in sequences, overlapping frames creating different sections of exposures and shades.”

Also taking part is Jo Gibson who pursued an interest in art when she left school, attending evening classes at St Martin’s in Charing Cross road. Marriage and motherhood soon took over from artistic activity. Approaching retirement, Jo picked up on art interests again and completed a fine art degree course at Chichester University. Since graduating in 2011, Jo has continued to work in her studio in Sidlesham and exhibits with the Artel group.

Also taking part is Catharine Somerville. Known as a painter of colour, she says she mystically captures the mood and light of the places she visits.

Catharine has been teaching the art of colour at Herringbroom Studios since 1990. In 2008 she completed a postgraduate two-year course at West Dean College. Constantly travelling, she has painted and exhibited her work in the Caribbean, Mexico, UK, Canada, USA and the Arctic. Her work is on permanent exhibition at the Elmwood in Toronto.

“One day while painting alone in Coldwaltham Bluebell Wood in Sussex I became aware of a man parked by the road staring into the wood.

“Suddenly he got out of his car and ran into the woods out of sight. Nervously I packed up my things and prepared to leave. As I did so he approached me, apologised for startling me and explained that he was scattering his wife’s ashes amongst the bluebells.

“The transience of life has always inspired my paintings.”

Sue England studied at Manchester College of Art and Design and Reading University. After a career as a graphic designer she returned to painting and printmaking after voluntary redundancy. Her first love is responding to the ever-changing landscape, she explains, working in a variety of materials..

“My immediate interest was towards changes within the natural world, images and objects we might associate with the passage of time.”

