Arun Art Society exhibition

Wonderful works by members of Arun Art Society are on display this week.

The annual exhibition of paintings opened at Ferring Village Hall on Monday and will remain open until Saturday.

Patricia Hall with her painting Beach huts in Ferring. Picture: Liz Pearce LP170570

Entrance to the exhibition is free and all paintings are for sale. There is also an opportunity to select a favourite artist from among the exhibitors and all visitors are encouraged to take part.

Three paintings by well-known Worthing artist Brian Howard are available as prizes in the raffle and proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to St Barnabas House hospice.

Sunset, an oil painting by M. Cairns, won the Isobel Groves Rose Bowl for most outstanding painting.

Three other pieces were highly commended, I Miss You George, an oil by Janet Wright; Cantabrian Autumn, acrylic and gouache on board by David Stickells, known as Stix; and Tulips, an oil by Barbara Watson.

Margaret Cairns oil painting Sunset won the Isobel Groves Rose Bowl for most outstanding painting

The paintings use different media, including watercolour, acrylic, oil, pastel, ink and coloured pencil, on board and canvas. There are also various cards on sale, including original paintings produced as cards to send as gifts in a frame.

The exhibition is open 10am to 5.30pm daily, with extended opening until 8pm on Thursday.

The club meets at Ferring Village Hall but members come from a 20-mile radius. The society is keen to attract new members and is now offering new open membership.

Membership secretary Anne Wilson said: “Joining some art groups can be intimidating. Running the gauntlet of a group of critics with your precious paintings can easily put new members off applying.

The Pond, from an old photograph. Picture: Liz Pearce LP170573

“This has been true even in our society but now we’re changing.”

From now on, all applicants will be offered membership for a three-month period at a reduced subscription without having to have any work scrutinised.

At the end of that time, people can sign up for the remainder of the year. The only rule during this time is that new members will not be allowed to exhibit their work in the society’s exhibitions.

It is not a teaching society but the committee believes new members will learn by looking at the work of others and by trying to follow the painting programmes. There are regular in-house, self-help critique sessions, which are optional.

Arun Art Society's annual exhibition at Ferring Village Hall. Pictured: Liz Pearce LP170572

New members will find a warm welcome from the friendly and supportive group. Three-month membership costs £10, which includes entry to all sessions and demos.

Contact Anne Wilson by email apwilson38@icloud.com or telephone 01903 243845. Visit www.arunartsociety.co.uk for more information.