Authentic taste of Australia to hit Brighton

Walkabout Brighton’s new menu launches on Tuesday, July 25, and offers customers the chance to ignite their taste buds in a relaxed environment.

The menu includes a host of sharing snacks to choose from, such as the Tin Can Mac ‘n’ Cheese, Sweetcorn Fritters with Maple Bacon and Double Chicken Wings.

For those seeking something more filling the bar’s selection of burgers includes everything from a giant Waffle Stack to the legendary Roo Burger, whereas the Parmi menu will satisfy those wanting something entirely different, giving an Aussie twist to an Italian classic.

Finally, for those looking to finish on a sweeter note, there is a crazy selection of Freak Shakes on offer.

The authentic taste of Australia doesn’t stop there, with the new drinks menu ranging from craft beers and Tinnies to Aussie wines and classic cocktails.

One cocktail that caught our eye is The Tasmanian Devil – with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, grenadine, cranberry juice and apple juice, the cocktail comes topped with a chilli to fire up those taste buds.

Walkabout is known for showing sport, but is also hosts party nights such as Thursday Club and Tokyo Saturdays as well as promotions including Wingabout Wednesday (order by the kilo for just £9).

Plus, Walkabout Brighton will also be running a series of local events every month so keep an eye on its social channels and pop in for further details.

Vince Williams, head of marketing for Walkabout, said: “Using our Aussie heritage and expertise to inform and inspire every part of our offering, we have spent a lot of time refining and updating our food and drink menus.

“Truly reflecting the Australian spirit of socialising, we want to make sure our customers have a great time whenever they visit – whether that’s with mates, loved ones or for a quick drink on their own.

“With more dishes and drinks to choose from than ever before, there’s always something new and different to discover.”

Walkabout Brighton, 79 West Street, Brighton, BN1 2RA.

Opening times: Monday – Thursday, 11am – 2am; Friday – Sundays, 11am – 3am.