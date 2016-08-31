Big wrestling names heading to the Assembly Hall

A sensational new global grappling star is heading to Worthing for Thursday's Wrestling Spectacular.

Colourful masked wrestler Mega Pegasus, who comes to the Assembly Hall following a tour of Mexico, is one of the big names set to appear on an action-packed programme tomorrow (September 1).

The big summer season event will also feature a top of the bill heavyweight contest for the Premier Wrestling Federation international championship between the holder, former American TNA superstar Doug Williams, and "The Persian Prince" Tiger Behnam Ali, from Iran.

Williams, the most decorated wrestler in PWF history, has held the title since defeating the current Wrestler of the Year, “Polish Eagle” Wolf Alexander, in the Worthing arena in October, 2013.

Since then, the globe-trotting ace has settled in the town after years of living out of a suitcase, principally in the United States and Japan, and now resides within walking distance of one of the country’s top wrestling venues.

Ali, however, is no mean performer, having also wrestled his way around the world, including Japan, where he was given rave reviews, and most recently Mexico.

The line-up also includes the first appearance of Gambian star Saime Sahin, plus “The Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh, winner of the Rumblemania Trophy on the last Worthing show, and bearded giant Karl Atlas.

Tickets, including special reserved ringside seats and reduced prices for advance bookings, are available from the box office, telephone 01903 206206, or on line via the Worthing Theatres website.

