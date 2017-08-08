Buddhist monks to hold alms giving ceremony

An alms giving ceremony will be used to promote Buddhism and the act of giving.

Wat Phra Dhammakaya London, a Thai Buddhist organisation based in Woking, has organised an event in Worthing to collect donations of food for homeless people in the area and the food bank.

Simon Mahony, one of the organisers, said: “We have connections with the Thai community in Worthing and we have done similar events in Salisbury and Woking, with more to be arranged throughout the year.

“We are promoting Buddhism and the act of giving, supporting our local communities and generosity within our communities, which applies to all mankind no matter their belief.

“Dhammakaya is a registered charity and all profits from the day go to local food banks and the homeless. In the world we live in, this is some good news to report for a change and lifts the spirits of the community within which we live and encourages good deeds.

“There’s no catch, it’s all done for the good of mankind and those less fortunate. Giving alms or even your time to support these activities results in wellbeing and goodness for ourselves and others.”

Everyone is welcome at Heene Community Centre, in Heene Road, Worthing, at 11am on Saturday. There will be a guided meditation, monks chanting and the alms offering.

The Salvation Army in Worthing has been asked to receive donations on the day.