Calendar features work by local artists

Planning for next year’s Adur Art Trail is in full swing.

Secretary Chris Howitt and vice-chairman Kim Adele Fuller, from organisers adurArtcollective, are revving up to bring the trail back after having a year off, and a fabulous Visions of Sussex calendar has been launched to boost fundraising.

Kim said: “Adur Art Trail has become a feature of the local arts scene and attracts visitors from far and wide, who come to experience the area, people and a variety of wonderful work by local artists in their homes and many and quirky venues – from churches to halls, houses to houseboats, galleries to studios.”

The team was at Shoreham Artisans’ Market on Saturday and the first open art trail meeting was held on Sunday at Café Artisan, in Tarmount Lane.

Kim said the meeting was a call for ideas, artists, venues and helpers willing to take part in any capacity, with a view making the 2018 trail the best one yet.

She added: “Adur Art Trail will return in June next year and adurArtcollective are working to ensure this very popular community event will be bigger and better than ever.

“The trail may be six months away but we are starting the search for more venues, artists and helpers.

“A house, a room, a garden, a houseboat, an empty shop or space – all could be suitable. It can be a fun and social way to raise money for local charities of your choice, as teas and cakes are always much appreciated.

“Our fabulous Visions of Sussex calendar is our main fundraiser for the art trail. It has 14 original images by the collective’s member artists, chosen by more than 3,000 public votes on the new website, where you can view and buy it. They are also on sale in Shoreham Gallery in Brunswick Road, Shoreham, which is open seven days a week, in Ropetackle Arts Centre and Steyning Bookshop.”

Anyone who would like to be part of the trail by exhibiting, offering a space or volunteering some time, can get in touch by emailing info@adurartcollective.co.uk or visit www.adurartcollective.co.uk for more information.

There is also a chance to meet the team at Light Up Shoreham on December 8, when they will have a stall and the new packs of Visions of Sussex notelets will be on sale.