County cricketer takes on epic running challenge

Sussex County Cricket Club coach Matt Green is preparing for an epic running challenge in aid of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

The 26-year-old, who played in the Sussex second team and has batted for Surrey, will tackle four running races in eight weeks.

He said: “When I was playing for Sussex, we had a tour of the hospice and saw the work they do. It hit a few of the lads quite hard, seeing things like the bereavement rooms.

“I was fortunate enough to be a young person playing sport and it brought home that it’s not just older people who have these life-limiting conditions.

“Ever since then, I’ve told myself I was always going to do something for them.”

The biggest race will be the Brighton Marathon. Matt, who lives in Patcham, will also compete in the Worthing Half Marathon, Brighton Half Marathon and West Worthing 10k. A keen runner, he is going for regular ten-mile training sprints in the build-up.

Matt is now encouraging others to join Chestnut Tree House’s Brighton Marathon team, either for the full 26.2 miles or the 10k race.

He said: “Entering my first 10k was the best thing I’ve ever done. I would put it on a par with all my cricketing achievements. I’m really passionate about running and pleased I can now do it to support Chestnut Tree House. The work they do is amazing.”

Now in its sixth year, the marathon on April 9 is one of the biggest events in the Chestnut Tree House calendar and raised £91,000 for the hospice in 2016.

Nicky Ifould, events fundraiser from the hospice, said: “We’re bowled over by Matt’s efforts and wish him all the best in his races. Seeing our work first hand has stayed with him and we’re delighted he has chosen to support us.”

For more information about running for the charity visit

www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/brightonmarathon

