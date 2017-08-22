Eight-hour hoopathon planned

Hoop dance teacher Melody Crowe is planning an eight-hour hoopathon in Mewsbrook Park.

She wants to raise money for Lifecentre, a charity where she will soon be working as a volunteer.

Melody will be hooping on Saturday from 9am to 6pm, with four 15-minute breaks, and passers-by are welcome to give it a go, too.

She said: “I will have lots of spare hoops with me for any passers-by wishing to have a go and I will be inviting my students to come and dance with me and keep me company.

“My daughter will be assisting me in making this fun and safe. I imagine it will be a fun and interactive event.”

Meloday runs Spin Spirit Hoop Dance and offers a six-week beginners’ course, teaching people how to dance with hula hoops.

“It’s great fun and great exercise and so far it has been really popular,” she said.

“I have heard of other hoop dancers that have undertaken their own hoopathon and I decided I wanted to give it a go.

“The charity is called Lifecentre and they are based in Worthing and Chichester. They provide support and counselling for survivors of rape and sexual abuse.”

Follow Spin Spirit Hoop Dance on Facebook, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/spinspirit for more information about the hoopathon, or visit hoopspinspirit.wordpress.com for more information about classes.