Pore over photographs of Shoreham in days gone by at Marlipins Museum.

The new exhibition, Shoreham in Photographs, has been attracting visitors of all ages since it opened on July 13.

Volunteer David Beal with pictures of shops DM17737435a

Liza McKinney, from Friends of Marlipins Museum, said: “Shoreham in Photographs provides a fascinating image of life in and around Shoreham from the mid-19th century to the mid-20th century.”

Drawn from the museum’s extensive photographic collections, the exhibition features views of parades, bridge openings, snow storms and street scenes.

These were all recorded by amateur photographers experimenting with the wonders of the new technology after it was commercially introduced in 1839.

Liza added: “Whether recording national events or the everyday, the images provide a wonderful snapshot into Shoreham’s vibrant history.

Volunteer Tony Thompson looking at a picture of the chalet-style entrance to Swiss Gardens DM17737425a

“The museum does receive regular requests to look at its extensive collection of Shoreham postcards and photographs from visitors from many destinations, both at home and overseas, seeking more information on past members of their families who had lived in Shoreham, been involved in local organisations from the fire service to local lifeboat crews, school classes, nurses and events such as the May Day celebrations.

“The exhibition is a wonderful chance for young and old to see if they can spot Grandma as the May Queen, an uncle in his fireman’s uniform and, above all, learn about Shoreham as it looked like then.”

There are pictures from the early days of Shoreham Airport and of Swiss Gardens, the celebrated attraction that drew thousands of visitors during the 19th century.

Pictures of the old shops in the town are particularly interesting, especially as the museum is situated right in the middle of Shoreham High Street.

Visitors Lucy Leighton-Burns and her children Amelie, six, and Indi, three, with Josie Hamilton, six DM17737441a

The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10.30am until 4.30pm. The exhibition will run until Saturday, September 2. Admission to the museum, for the exhibition and all the other wonderful displays, is £3 for adults, £1.50 for children.

Join Friends of Marlipins Museum to enjoy free admission to Marlipins Museum plus half-price admission to other Sussex Archaeological Society properties, including Fishbourne Roman Palace and Lewes Castle.

Groups visits can also be arranged. Call 01273 462994 or email marlipins@sussexpast.co.uk to book.