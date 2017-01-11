Football team from ’90s revived for charity match

Two Worthing football teams are going head-to-head in a charity match in aid of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

One side hung their boots up near the turn of the century but the other continues to play in the Saturday leagues.

Nick Malone, who played for Gullseye Football Club in the Worthing and District Football League in the 1990s, chose the charity having been diagnosed with liver and bowel cancer last summer.

Nick’s friends got together and thought the resurrection of his football team could aid as a stepping stone towards his recovery, following chemotherapy to reduce the size of the tumours.

AFC Broadwater, a team currently fulfilling Saturday fixtures in the Brighton, Worthing District Football League, were approached and agreed to be the opposition.

Jon Mayes said: “Nick knows many of the players within the side and often attends their training sessions, so the choice was a simple one to make.”

Worthing Football Club has donated the use of its state-of-the-art 4G astroturf pitch in Woodside Road, Worthing, for a 12.45pm kick off on Sunday.

Each player will make a donation to Nick’s chosen charity and supporters will have the chance to donate to a collection.

Jon added: “Soon after the match, Nick will undergo further treatments before having a number of operations to rid him of the cancer.

“Nick would like to donate as much as possible towards a worthwhile local children’s charity and to those who may need their support.

“Nick already raised a formidable amount for charity last year when he took on the challenge of Stoptober, an alcohol-free month in October. On that occasion, Macmillan were the benefactors, as Nick and his family have already received their support.

“It is anticipated that in excess of 40 players will feature in this very special football match, gathering afterwards in the clubhouse for a warm get-together and catch up about the exciting events that will surely play out.”

