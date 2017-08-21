Grandmother inspires memory walk

Dementia has changed the lives of Lexa Richards and her partner.

Lexa’s late grandmother, Phyllis West, had both Parkinson’s and dementia, so she wants to support Alzheimer’s Society by raising money for research and services.

She and Sylvia Ubych have signed up for the Brighton Memory Walk in the hopes of meeting others who have faced a similar situation.

Lexa, 42, said: “It all accelerated after she suffered a stroke. She held on for 17 months and finally passed after a chest infection leading to pneumonia.

“My father, who was living with her as her carer, nursed her through the whole thing, even though he was going through treatment for prostate cancer.

“He refused to put her in a home and wanted to make her last days to be in her own home but, due to the pneumonia, she had to be admitted into hospital. She was surrounded by six of her seven children and one grandchild – me.

“I’m looking forward to meeting up with like-minded people and just trying to help in my own way.”

Lexa and Sylvia, who live in Worthing, are urging others to sign up for the walk, which starts at Hove Lawns on Saturday, September 30. Registration is at 10am and the walk starts at 11am, with the option of 3.5km and 8km routes.

Elisa Vaughan, Alzheimer’s Society operations manager for Sussex, said: “Dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer.

“We are calling on family, friends and furry four-legged supporters to unite against dementia this autumn. Dementia devastates lives. Walk with us at Memory Walk and dementia won’t win.

“Every pound raised will help Alzheimer’s Society provide information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.

“Alzheimer’s Society is urgently calling on people to register now at memorywalk.org.uk and unite against dementia.”

Visit www.memorywalk.org.uk for more information.